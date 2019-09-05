|
|
Sidney (Sid) Jensen Holst
Sidney (Sid) Jensen Holst, son of Leonard and Dawna Holst died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Sid was born August 19, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Grace Bollinger, who with love for her baby, was able to give him up for adoption. In January of the following year, (a special birthday gift for his mother) he joined our family where he was welcomed by older siblings, Shane, Jana, and Jill.
Our green eyed son loved anything green, especially the John Deere tractors he and his best friend Tad Dowen operated and with which they farmed together on and off for many years. Always chiding each other as to who could make the straightest row, Sid and Tad remained friends through many tumultuous times. Sid fulfilled another dream and became a long haul truck driver with some of his routes made from coast to coast.
Sid took many different roads in his life, many of which lead to the wrong destination. Last week he shared with us many of his regrets, telling us that if he had advice to give, it would be to always choose the right.
He was predeceased by a nephew, Tanner Holst.
Survivors include his parents, his son, Riley Holst, siblings and their spouses, (Shane & Mary Holst, Jana & Jim Cheney, Jill & Muggy Hafen) many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Also surviving are half siblings and Grace as well as many very close "through thick and thin" friends.
Our thanks go out to the many law enforcement men and women who put their lives on the line in an effort to bring about a peaceful conclusion.
The family would like to share memories and greet friends Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Caldwell Farmway building, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15782 Farmway Rd, Caldwell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Service.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019