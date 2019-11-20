|
|
Sonia Lee Tonnemaker
1961 - 2019
In the early morning of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Sonia Tonnemaker passed peacefully from this lifetime. She was born Sonia Lee Blackstock on February 15, 1961, to parents Hoyt Blackstock Jr. and Patricia (Chapman) Blackstock. Sonia attended school in Caldwell, Idaho where she and lifelong friend Lori Carlton (Smith) together navigated from 6th grade through high school graduating from Caldwell High School in 1979. In those years she developed her love of horses and running. Sonia and her younger sister, Jill, enjoyed years training, riding and competing with their horses as part of the Caldwell 4H club. She followed older brother, Karl, to the University of Idaho in Moscow in the fall of 1979 where she studied animal science and continued her successful running career.
Sonia met fellow University of Idaho athlete, Kole Tonnemaker, in the fall of 1980 and they were married December 20, 1981 in Caldwell, Idaho.
After their marriage, they moved to the Tonnemaker family farm near Royal City, Washington where she and Kole built a memorable life together over nearly 38 years. Sonia and Kole were blessed with 2 sons, Luke born in 1989 and Ethan in 1992.
Sonia pursued her love of horses by training and breeding Registered Quarter Horses. In 2003, she and her horse Lucy, whom Sonia had bred and trained, won the prestigious Superslide competition in Chilliwack B.C. and finished the year 11th in the U.S. in the Novice Nonpro Reining standings in spite of competing in a limited number of events.
While raising a family and training horses, Sonia continued running and built a reputation as a top competitor in local races. She won many races occasionally outrunning all the male competitors as well as the female. In 1987 she won the Pasco Marathon in a time nearly fast enough to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Eventually, Sonia developed a passion for cycling and triathlons.
Her work in the farm fields became equally well known. She began selling the farm's produce at the Moscow Idaho Farmers Market in 1984.
Success and recognition never changed Sonia's quiet, kind and sweet nature. In any group she always preferred simply to share in the camaraderie of those enjoying similar interests.
Sonia is survived by her family at the farm, Kole, Luke, Amanda, Lincoln, Roslyn and Ethan; her parents Hoyt and Pat Blackstock of Boise; brother Karl and family of Georgia (Kathy, Chelsea and Ansley); sister Jill and family of Meridian, Idaho (Patrick, Amy and David) and Kole's brother Kurt and family of Issaquah (Michele, Joseph and Clayton). She is also survived by many friends, riding and training partners who say they will carry Sonia with them to help when the going gets tough.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, November the 23rd at the Royal City Church of the Nazarene, with a reception to follow at New Life Fellowship of Royal City. For those looking to donate to a charity in Sonia's name, the family asks to consider the or Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation. To see full obituary, please go to www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019