Sonya J Shue

June 9, 1935 - June 28, 2019

Sonya M. Shue (Anderson) of Nampa, Age 83, passed away from natural causes on June 28, 2019. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Dr. Leonard Wilton Joll and Gladys Doolittle Joll on June 9, 1935. Sonya was a well-educated woman. She graduated from Southington HS in Connecticut in 1952 - National Honor Society, Girls' State her junior year and active in 4-H and represented Connecticut at 4-H Congress in Chicago. She graduated from University of Connecticut in 1956 with a BS degree in Home Economics Education - Delta Zeta Sorority, student senate for 3 years and elected Senate Vice President.

In 1957 she married Richard Wood and worked as a home economics teacher in Hamden, CT for 1 year and in Waterbury, CT for 8 years. In 1965 she married B. Verde Anderson and worked as a substitute teacher in Idaho and was an excellent Mother and homemaker. In 1981 she married Carlton L. Shue, working a few different jobs and retired from Zilog in 1995. She was an active part of her community and gave continually investing in other's lives and to organizations. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Nativity in Meridian as an organist for 34 years, member of American Contract Bridge League, member of Delta Zeta Alumni, member of Meridian Senior Center (Arts In the Park), member of the Book of the Month Club-Meridian Library, member of MSTI Support Group in Nampa and tutored students.

Sonya was predeceased by her parents, two infant children, Joni and J.J. and three husbands.

Survivors are her son Leonard Anderson in Meridian, grandson Brooks Anderson, her daughter Cori Johnson in Portland, OR, grandson Andrew Johnson, granddaughter Abi Johnson and grandson Joshua Johnson. Special friends include Marilyn & Tod Tripple, Sharon Gonzalez, Steve & Diana Bush, also many friends - those who enjoy the Boise Philharmonic concerts, Holy Nativity, Meridian Library, Meridian Sr. Center, MSTI, and many who love the game of bridge. Special thanks to Dr. Jeff Hansen, Dr. Fiorentino, Dr. Sadaj, Dr. Fredrickson, Dr. Tiller, Dr. Watson, Dr. Johnson and anyone else that has kept her going these many years. Sonya has given and sends her love to you all!

Services will be held at the Church of the Holy Nativity in Meridian on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM. There will be a viewing from 5:30 to 6:30 pm prior to the service. The burial will be at a later date at the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an on-line guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com. Her is MSTI of Nampa.