Home

POWERED BY

Spencer Stowe


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer Stowe Obituary
Spencer Dale Stowe
6/13/1965 - 2/05/2020
Spencer Stowe Died in his Home Early Morning 2/05/2020 of a Heart Attack . He will be Missed and Loved by Family and all that knew him. A True Shooting Star. His Humor and Laughter will not be Forgotten. He is survived by his Mother Faye Stowe of Nampa 3 Siblings 2 Children along with Grandchildren and Love of his Life Becky George of Nampa. Spencer is well known for his Love of Music and Expressing Himself through Music. His Tireless Commitment to the Things and People he Loved will Always be Remembered.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -