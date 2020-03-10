|
Spencer Dale Stowe
6/13/1965 - 2/05/2020
Spencer Stowe Died in his Home Early Morning 2/05/2020 of a Heart Attack . He will be Missed and Loved by Family and all that knew him. A True Shooting Star. His Humor and Laughter will not be Forgotten. He is survived by his Mother Faye Stowe of Nampa 3 Siblings 2 Children along with Grandchildren and Love of his Life Becky George of Nampa. Spencer is well known for his Love of Music and Expressing Himself through Music. His Tireless Commitment to the Things and People he Loved will Always be Remembered.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020