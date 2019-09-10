|
Stacey Jo Kelly
September 15th, 1973 - September 1st, 2019
On Sunday evening September 1st, 2019, our beautiful free spirit Stacey Jo Kelly left this world to join her friends and family waiting in heaven. Stacey was a strong and courageous warrior. She faced much adversity in her life, and each time, she allowed the crack in her heart to let more light in. Each time, she chose to grow in hope, wisdom and resiliency. Even until her last moments, she held her ground, in pride and grace. Anyone that knew her well respected her and loved her dearly.
Born in Nampa, Idaho to Pam (Gerdes) and Fred Kelly, Stacey started her early school days in Umatilla and Hermiston, Oregon before moving to Homedale with her family in junior high. She finished her school career in Homedale, graduating from Homedale High School in 1991.
Many may remember Stacey from her years bar tending and telling jokes at The Pour House in Marsing and The Tango Lounge in Homedale. Stacey Jo was also a talented creator who built, painted, sewed and planted art all around her for everyone to enjoy. She started her own businesses: The Little Basque Shop and County Line Designs-focusing on her custom woodworking and painted art. Her artwork may be found at County Line Designs on Facebook. She was also an avid outdoors-woman who loved to fish, hunt and shoot trap. She was a member of the Marsing Gun Club and could out shoot many. If she couldn't out shoot you, she could tell a better story.
She was proud of her heritage and passionate about maintaining relationships with her whole family. Stacy was blessed with a large, loving group of uncles, aunts and cousins-the Basque Gorostizas, the Irish Kellys and the German Gerdes. The perfect combination of fire, humor and boisterous energy, Stacey was the pinnacle of all of it. She lived an adventurous life and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Her pride, however, was her son, Fletcher. She was incredibly proud of him and never missed a moment to share stories of his achievements. Stacey LOVED her friends and family fiercely and she had a heart bigger than most to include space for every single one of us all.
She is survived by her beloved son, Ramon Fletcher Kelly, her mother and father Pam and Fred Kelly, her big sister Rachel (Kelly) Bollinger, her brother-in -law Ed Bollinger, her niece Brooke (Gibson) Lawatch, her niece Tayler Gibson and her maternal grandmother Ila Gerdes. Our radiant daughter, sister, mother, tia, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend will continue to hold such an important place in our hearts, forever and always. She will be sorely missed by us all and as her beautiful niece Brooke stated, "It's going to be a long time before this one doesn't hurt."
We know the day Stacey got to heaven the celebration began and we would like to continue to celebrate her life here. Please see the attachment for details.
*In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations please be given to The Homedale Basque Center.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019