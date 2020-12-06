1/1
Stanley Graham
1935 - 2020
Stanley Clyde Graham
June 4, 1935 - November 23, 2020
Stanley Clyde Graham, 85 of Nampa died, peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home of natural causes, with his daughter by his side.
Stan was born on June 4, 1935, in Melba, Idaho, the youngest of four, to Agnes and Clyde Graham.
Stan attended Melba schools. He joined the Navy in September of 1952 and was honorably discharged in May of 1956.
Stan met his wife, Delores Noltensmeier, at the Nampa Rollardrome. They were married August 24, 1956 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa.
His work career included a mechanic for Nampa International Tractor, owning a Kawasaki dealership, driver and a field man for Meadow Gold Dairy. He was also self employed as a truck driver. He and Delores formed D&S Trucking and drove throughout the west as a contractor for Don's Frozen Foods until his retirement. He then took over Delores' parent's farm for several years.
Stan was a long time member of the Nampa Elks Lodge. He served as exalted ruler and received the "Elk of the Year" award. He and Delores were very active in the lodge and had many good friends and good times throughout the years.
Stan enjoyed hunting, bowling, and a good game of cribbage or pinochle and most of all, golfing with his friends.
Stan is survived by his only child, Tammy (Jeff) Schiller of Nampa, ID, grandsons, Ryan Schiller of Santa Cruz, CA and Brett (Laura) Schiller of Nampa, ID along with grandson, Jack Schiller of Santa Cruz, CA. His sister in laws Vickie Noltensmeier of Caldwell, ID and Martha G. Hasselbring of Melba, ID; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Stan is proceeded in death by his wife, Delores in 2015, his parents, sister Ruby, his brothers Gene and Walt, brother in law Ken Noltensmeier, and his sister in law, Leona and her husband, Ralph Ankenmen.
Tammy would like to give a special "thank you" to Christine and Stephanie for all their help and support.
A private interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, ID.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
