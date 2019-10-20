Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Bethel Church of the Nazarene
3001 12th Ave. Rd
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Bethel Church of the Nazarene
3100 12th Ave. Rd
Nampa, ID
Stanley Martin


1928 - 2019
Stanley Martin Obituary
Stanley V. Martin
September 15, 1928 - October 15, 2019
Stanley V. Martin, 91, of Nampa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of his life will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3001 12th Ave. Rd. There will be a viewing at the church prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:15 PM. Burial will be at the Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, CA. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Stanley was born on September 15, 1928 in Ferndale, Michigan to Charles and Emma Martin of Adams Co., Indiana.
Stanley is survived by three children, daughter; Pam (Wally) Pentecost and 2 sons, Bruce and Paul; grandsons, Craig (Tyrenda) and Curtis (KayLynn); a great grandson, Todd and 2 great granddaughters, Brenna and Libby. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Etta Jean Martin in 2004.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
