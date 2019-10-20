|
Stanley V. Martin
September 15, 1928 - October 15, 2019
Stanley V. Martin, 91, of Nampa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of his life will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3001 12th Ave. Rd. There will be a viewing at the church prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:15 PM. Burial will be at the Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, CA.
Stanley was born on September 15, 1928 in Ferndale, Michigan to Charles and Emma Martin of Adams Co., Indiana.
Stanley is survived by three children, daughter; Pam (Wally) Pentecost and 2 sons, Bruce and Paul; grandsons, Craig (Tyrenda) and Curtis (KayLynn); a great grandson, Todd and 2 great granddaughters, Brenna and Libby. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Etta Jean Martin in 2004.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019