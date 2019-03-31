Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley White Obituary
Stanley Harrison White, 59, of Nampa, died Friday, March 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The . Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to visit Stanley's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www,alsippersons.com 208.466.3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
