Stephanie Gowen Locke

January 6, 1937 - February 22, 2019

Stephanie Gowen Locke died of natural causes in her home in Lynchburg, Virginia on February 22, 2019. She was 82 years old.

She is survived by her husband, John Locke, and her sister Linda McRoberts Carnine of Eugene, Oregon, plus niece Katie and Virgil Hurt and family, of Lynchburg as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stephanie was born to Elizabeth Wilson Gowen and Paul R. Gowen of Caldwell, Idaho. She was born on the Army Air corps base in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 6, 1937. Her father, Paul Gowen, aka Spoony, graduated top of his class at West Point and was a squadron commander training in Panama where he died in a plane crash in 1939. In 1941, Boise, Idaho Airbase was named Gowen Field to honor Lt Gowen's distinguished military career.

Stephanie's Mother married E. W. McRoberts of Twin Falls, Idaho in 1943, where Stephanie grew up with her younger sister, Linda and stepbrother, Philip.

Stephanie's distinguished academic career began at Twin Falls High School and progressed to Stanford University, Harvard University, and The Sorbonne in Paris. After graduation from the Harvard MAT program, Stephanie taught French in the Newton, Mass. schools.

In 1969 Stephanie married John Locke of Newton, Massachusetts and they moved to Maine. She began an illustrious, 35-year teaching career in Portland Maine Public Schools, retiring in 1998. Stephanie was very active in the Portland Teacher's Association, and served as President in beginning in 1976. In the early 1990's, Stephanie received the USM Russell Award for her outstanding contribution to education and to Portland High School.

In 1989 Stephanie became Treasurer of Group Dynamic, Inc, and employee benefit and financial data processing company founded by her husband John. She remained an owner and Director of the company as it expanded to the northeastern quarter of the US.

Although they still summered in Maine, after retiring in 1999 Stephanie and John moved to Lynchburg to escape the winter and be closer to her niece Katie Hurt and her family.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life for Stephanie later in the spring near Harpswell, Maine. For further information, [email protected] Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019