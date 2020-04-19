|
Steven Carl Cash
November 14, 1979 - April 16, 2020
Steven Carl Cash, 40, of Nampa, Idaho, died on April 16, 2020.
Steven was born on November 14, 1979 in Oakland, CA and was a long-time resident of Nampa, Idaho and the surroundings areas. Steven was a proud Husband, Brother, Son, Stepdad even more proud Grandpa. He is mostly known for his videos on YouTube "Talking Kitty" where his animals were his passion. He was also known for his music.
He is survived by his wife Celia Cash and his stepchildren Jacob Hull-Smith, Jerica Hull and Kyle Miner, Cody Eugene Cuthbert and Mary Holly, Jade Autumn Cuthbert and Georgie Calvin Himes II, and his 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his Father Steven R. Cash along with his siblings Candida and Kelly Morgan, Kayce and John Haynes, Kelli Cash.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Denise Konicki.
Pallbearers will be Steve R. Cash, Sr., Kelly Morgan, Brandon Cash, Jacob Hull-Smith, Tristin Love, Zeb Hoffman.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Due to current restrictions only 10 people will be able to be inside the funeral home at a time to practice safe social distancing. A private family funeral service will be held with private burial in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020