Steven Andrew Clymer (aka Stonebraker,) was born into this world as Steven Andrew Yost on Dec. 14, 1956 in Caldwell, Idaho. His father Tom Yost died shortly thereafter. In 1957 his mother, Sylvia Stonebraker and Steven moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Steve grew up in Fairbanks attending both grade school and high school, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1975.

Shortly after graduation, Steve went to work for Lynden Transport as a freight handler in the Fairbanks area, continuing in its employ for 36 years, the last 14 years of which he was their terminal manager at their Prudhoe Bay, Alaska's installation to service the oil industry's operations of Alaska's North Slope. In June of 1980, while living in Fairbanks, AK, he met and married his wife Debbie. They built a home in Fairbanks where they started worshipping God at the King's Way Baptist Church of North Pole, Alaska, where he and Debbie gave their lives over to the Lord Jesus Christ and became born-again believers in the family of God. Debbie contracted cancer in the early 1990's, and since Steve was working 2 weeks on and 2 weeks off at Prudhoe Bay, they decided to move closer to Debbie's mother and sisters in Kennewick, Washington late in 1990. Steve continued commuting to Prudhoe Bay until Steve was laid off from Lynden following a heart attack in late 1990. His wife succumbed to cancer shortly thereafter, after a lengthy battle. Both he and Debbie were devout Christians, serving the Lord in any way they could. Steve's passion was witnessing to anyone and everyone who would listen to the glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ. In his off time, he'd be working at the local church in Pascoe, WA., helping in any way he could for the glory of God. His favorite sport was hockey where he played on a hockey team in Fairbanks for eight years. After he returned to Idaho in 2010, he joined the Star Baptist church, assisting Pastor Akers with their start-up. He became a big Seattle fan for both the Mariners and Seahawks baseball and football teams. He contracted throat cancer twice, surviving the first but not the second.

He died peacefully in his sleep on Friday April 13, 2019. He leaves his mother and step-dad, Brent Stonebraker and aunt, Barbara Vance in Homedale, ID.; a brother Troy Clymer of Seattle, WA, a sister & brother-in-law Melody & Curtis Graham of Eagle River, AK. nieces, Elizabeth Harrop and her husband Mako, and Lindsey Graham, plus two nephews, Issac and Zachery Graham of Eagle River, AK.

A funeral service will be held at Centennial Baptist church, Caldwell, ID at 11:00 am Friday April 19, followed by internment at the Marsing Homedale cemetery with family. The family requests potted plants in lieu of fresh cut flowers. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019