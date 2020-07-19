1/1
Steven Daniel
Steven Murray Daniel
April 10, 1957 - July 13, 2020
Steven Murray Daniel passed away at St Al's in Nampa, ID on July 13, 2020.
Steve was born in Boise, ID on April 10, 1957 to Juanita "Faye" & Leoniel M "Pete" Daniel. He was a proud father of 5 children. He learned to cook working at Owyhee Tavern with Mike Dilulo. He served in the Air Force for 25+yr. After retiring from the Air Force, he followed at the Job Corp and TSA at the Boise Airport, until he retired. He had a kind heart and was always there to help. A loyal friend, father, and son. He enjoyed spending time with dogs/his loved ones laughing, eating good food & spending time with good views. He will be remembered for his groovy hair and handsome face. He will be missed greatly.
He survived his three sons: Danny Michael (Sarah) Daniel of Marsing, Joseph Anthony Daniel of Marsing, and Patrick Benedict Daniel, of Marsing; two daughters Lillian Faye Daniel and Cherie Marie Daniel of Marsing; one brother Leoniel Wayne Daniel, of Silverdale, WA; one sister Sharon Baugh of Boise. He was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers Fred and David.
A funeral service will be at 1p.m. Monday July 20th, at Alsip Funeral Chapel 404 10th Ave S. Nampa, ID 83651. There will also be a live streaming on for those that are not able to make it in person with a link made available at https://www.alsippersons.com/tributes/Steven-Daniel.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Alsip Funeral Chapel
