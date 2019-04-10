Steven A Hodge

April 23, 1958 - April 2, 2019

Steven A. Hodge, 60 of Caldwell, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019 of natural causes. Steve was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, son of Ruth and Max Hodge.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman; he loved fishing, water and snow skiing and working around his property. He was a big fan of Boise State football and basketball. He loved watching his son-in-law play football for BSU. Steve was always a great athlete, from his early days in little league to running marathons across the country.

He worked on cattle ranches as a young man and was very good with horses and livestock. He spent time in West Texas as well as parts of Eastern New Mexico working as a cowboy. Steve earned his Journeyman's License as an Electrician. After working as a ranch hand and as an electrician for many years he moved to Idaho where he worked for the City of Caldwell before starting his own business in the picture-framing industry. He was a successful entrepreneur traveling to Malaysia for factory visits with clients such as Michael's and Hobby Lobby. His customers always spoke very highly of his work ethic.

Steve was a man of many words and always had interesting stories and great enthusiasm for life. He had a fun-loving way about him and was always quick to have a good-natured joke. His true passion in life were his children - Katey and Faith, his best days were spent watching his girls participating in sports from childhood to young adults. He did more than most of us did in 5 lifetimes. He will be greatly missed.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Max Hodge. He is survived by his two daughters, Katey (Drew) Wright of Spokane, Faith Hodge of Caldwell; Mother, Ruth Hodge of New Mexico; Sisters; Karen (Mike) Secor of Texas and Ann (Glen) Rowe of New Mexico, his 6 nieces and nephews, Brando Sompie; Best friends Peter Todd, Miss Judy, Mike Riali and his beloved dogs, Ralph and Bandit.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 27th starting at 12 p.m. at Deer Flat (17703 Beet Rd. Caldwell, Idaho).