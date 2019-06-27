|
Steven "Steve" Leonard Laib
May 14, 1951 - June 20, 2019
Steven Leonard Laib, 68, of Nampa, was born on May 14, 1951 and passed away of cancer on June 20, 2019. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am in the Caldwell United Methodist Church, 824 East Logan, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. A luncheon will follow the service. Steve has requested that you wear happy bright colors to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Caldwell United Methodist Church or Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 Scenery Ln. Suite 100, Meridian, Idaho 83642. Friends can share a memory of Steve at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 27, 2019