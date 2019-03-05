Steven L Young

August 2, 1940 - March 1, 2019

I leave with a full heart of a good life. My life has been complete to the utmost satisfaction. I thank my family and friends for the peace of mind.

I was born in Logan, Utah to Deb and Dorothy Young of Pocatello. I graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958, and Idaho State University in 1969. I am survived by my brothers Del Young and Bob Young (Melanie).

My work life consisted of four employers. Each one made me a better person and helped shape my success. Nally's Fine Foods for nine years, beer industry for thirteen years, and the bowling business for twenty-one years.

I was active in several service clubs and other causes that touched my heart.

My greatest joy was my family. Debbie Coutts (Bob), Tracy Young-Matthews (Scott), Five grandchildren (Heather, Hillary, Ryan, Arielle and Christopher), and four great-grandchildren (Beckam, Desmond, Ruby and Olivia). Their mother and I, Sandy, ended in divorce in 1990. Tracie Oltman (Darrell), Jodie Quercia (Steve), and five grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Justin, Nathan, Ella and Abigail). Their mother, Karla Phillips and I were married for fourteen years. Karla passed in 2009 to cancer. We had 14 wonderful years and enjoyed traveling, a good game of gin and of course a few beers and couple cigarettes.

A special thank you to my good friend, Carol Everhart, for the smiles, laughs and kindness.

A 'Celebration of life' will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, from 4pm - 6pm located at the Stonehouse in Boise. 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise, Idaho 83712

I am proud to say 'I did it my way'. Looking forward to the next chapter.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary