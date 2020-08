Stevie Dean Lehmann, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10 AM at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - Burial will be at the Filer, Idaho Cemetery at 4 PM on Friday. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171