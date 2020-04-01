|
Sue Anne Smith - March 27, 2020
Sue Anne Smith, 65, an intelligent, witty, talented, creative woman died March 27, 2020 with her life partner of 31 years, Tish Hetrick, and their little dog, Kitty, by her side. Sue Anne made a unique contribution to the world and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be seen at www. allvalleycremation.com. Memorial gifts can be made to the Easy Fund-Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St. Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020