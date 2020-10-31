Susan Rebecca Geier Anderson

September 8, 1927 - October 24, 2020

Susan Rebecca Geier 93 of Nampa passed away Oct. 24th, 2020. Susan was born Sep. 8th, 1927 in Nampa, Idaho the eldest child of Louis Aulbach and Frances Motzko.

Susan married Martin (Swede) J Geier Sept 7th, 1946 at St. Paul's Catholic Church and for thirty years together raised six children. Family was very important to Susan and she cherished time spent together. She worked for Albertsons in Nampa for many years. She enjoyed traveling with relatives and friends on road trips and an occasional cruise. Susan also enjoyed playing pinochle and the weekly luncheon with her friends. Even at home she was always doing something to to stay busy, knitting or just reading a good book. Until recently she and her daughter Cathy volunteered many hours of service at the Nampa Senior Center. She was a member of the Elks Lodge.

Susan will be greatly missed. Survivors include one daughter Cathy Geier and her friend Mark. Two sons Gerry Geier and his wife Alice, and Steve Geier and his wife Rachel. Eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. One sister Nola Geier.

She is preceded in death by three sons Martin Geier, Michael Geier, and Jon Geier. Her parents Louis and Frances, and two brothers Louis and Bill. Thank you to everyone for your support, a special thanks to Cathy for being there. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store