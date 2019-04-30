Susan Angela Greenfield

September 12, 1945 - April 11, 2019

Susan Angela (Burpee/Secrest) Greenfield passed away April 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia September 12, 1945. Susie grew up a child of the military; moving all over the country with her father, U.S Air Force Captain, Austin Carl Secrest, and her Mother Phyllis (Dinty) Swain (Comins) Secrest. She met the love of her life, Gayle Kenneth Greenfield, at Oregon State University where they were both students. After graduation they married in Novato, California in 1965 and were soon stationed in Texas with Gayle as an Air Force pilot. Here, they welcomed two daughters into the family - Carla and Karen. They later settled in Caldwell - not too far from the ranch that Gayle had grown up on in Oregon. Susie worked at Caldwell High School for almost thirty years and impacted the lives of many students. She often 'parented' these students- while still supporting any and all activities her daughters participated in.

Family was the most important thing in Susie's life, and she embraced everyone she met with the same exuberance and motherly love that she shared with her own family. Her zest for life led the way for spending summers water skiing at their lake cabin, trips to the Oregon Coast, hours of snow skiing, and family camping trips with an ever-growing brood of kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Holidays were just another grand occasion to celebrate family. She was a constant presence for every hobby, activity, sport, graduation, rehearsal, birth, or fleeting interest of anyone in the family. Susie and Gayle thoroughly enjoyed their cruises and road trips. She had endless energy and was always on the go! She chronicled her family's lives and activities with dozens of scrapbooks and photo albums commemorating the milestones in the lives of each member.

Susie was courageous in her battle with cancer and marched forward with amazing grace. She never complained and lived every day to its fullest. Her biggest annoyances with cancer were that she became too tired to join her friends for daily yoga and that she had to finally trade in her high heels. Susie is survived by her husband of 53 ½ years, Gayle, her daughter Carla Greenfield-Malson (Mark), daughter Karen Fernand (Richard), grandchildren: Michelle (Josh), Matthew, Austin, Isabella, Josh (Maggie), Joe (Hannah), Jared (Stephanie), nine great grandchildren, her sister Jan Saville, and many other family members. Susie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandparents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Susie's Life will be held at The Hilton Garden Inn, Eagle, Idaho, May 5th, 2019; 1-4 pm. Donations can be made to the Caldwell Cancer Center. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019