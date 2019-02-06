Susan Elaine Kelso

November 4, 1946 - February 3, 2019

Susan Elaine Kelso passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was 72 years old. She was born November 4, 1946 in Tacoma Washington to Harriett (Parker) and John Beane. Her family relocated to El Monte, California when she was a young girl, and she lived there until 1971 when she moved with her husband John, and children to Caldwell, Idaho. She then lived in Walla Walla, Washington for a time, but made her way back to Caldwell. She also lived in Marsing and Greenleaf.

She was employed by Albertsons as a grocery clerk until her retirement in the mid 1990's. She made many lifelong friends in both Walla Walla and Caldwell throughout her time at the company. In later years she worked with preschool children (helping to prepare them for kindergarten), as an aid at Nampa State School and Hospital, and also as a Hospice volunteer. She held the hands of many as they passed from this world.

Susan was a kind and compassionate soul. She was always willing to help, even giving her own personal things away to those who might need them more. Her home was open to family and friends, and she provided a safe place for both to get back on their feet when needed. She had a wonderful sense of humor and great talent for drawing and writing. She was brilliant and had the most beautiful handwriting. She was a lover of animals. She was interested in historical places in the valley and loved exploring in the Owyhee's, especially in the Silver City area. She was drawn by the mystery of old abandoned schoolhouses.

She was very proud of her Chickasaw heritage and in 2000 traveled to Oklahoma to connect with her relatives there. She passed that heritage on to her children. She enjoyed attending Pow Wows and encouraged family and friends to attend with her.

Susan had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized in the Boise River in 2003.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Jennifer Kelso and brother Michael Beane.

She is survived by 3 siblings, Denise Shaumann (Ken), Helen Werre (Ron) and Bruce Whitney (Roxanne). 5 Nieces and 3 Nephews, Cheyanna and Vanessa, Autumn, Denver and Skye, Sean, Leah and Helen. 5 children Christine Heimbigner (Steve), Mark Kelso (Kimberly), Denise Kelley (James), Glenn Kelso (Ginger), Bryant Kelso (Robin). 12 Grandchildren Stephanie Burger (Stephen), Cara Perry (Michael), Ian Heimbigner, Tyler Kelso (Lisa), Jeffrey Kelso, Courtney Daniels (John), Samantha Tua (Joe), Hunter Kelso, Peyton Kelso, Adrian Kelso (Emily), Katelyn Kelso (Ryan), Ryanne Nebeker (Jeremy). 17 Great Grandchildren, Ashlynne and Rebekah Burger, Taylor and Sidney Perry, Jude, Muriel and Ezra Heimbigner, Kamryn and Chase Kelso, Weilynn Kelso, Kaliope and Lorelei Tua, Reagan and Reese Daniels, Oaklynn Kelso, Luke Keating, and Charlotte Nebeker.

But it is written: "Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him." 1 Corinthian's 2:9 We miss you but will see you again!

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 8th at 11:00am at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Burial to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.