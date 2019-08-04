|
Susanna Jane Coursey
April 11, 1935 - July 28, 2019
On Sunday, July 28th , after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer, Sue passed away peacefully in the hands of her husband of 38 years, Dwight. Her life was defined by her genuine kindness towards others, dedication to her husband and son, love for animals, and appreciation for the many churches she was a member of. A native of the Rose City, Portland, Oregon, her living spirit always reflected the beauty of the various places in the northwest she called home. The family would like to recognize the outstanding efforts of her Oncology team led by Dr. Pierson and nursing home staffs at Meadow View in Nampa. A service in her memory will take place at 1pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery,10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID. The family insists that people make donations in support of breast cancer research in lieu of sending flowers. Friends can share a memory at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019