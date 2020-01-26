Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
120 E 3rd Street
Emmett, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Baldwin


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Baldwin Obituary
Sylvia "Evelyn" Baldwin
May 7, 1932 - January 11, 2020
Sylvia Evelyn Baldwin passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 87 in Boise, Idaho at St. Alphonsus Hospital of natural causes. Sylvia, known by Evelyn, was born May 07, 1932 in Emmett, Idaho. She was the daughter of Robert and Belva Willingham.
Evelyn was raised in Emmett, finished school and married John H Baldwin on July 13, 1950. Evelyn and John were married for 69 years having two sons, Michael and Jack. The family moved from Emmett to Payette and finally settled in Boise. After raising their 2 sons she went to beauty college, converted the son's bedroom into a beauty salon and operated it for 31 years.
She is survived by her husband John, two sons, Michael, his wife Dawn and Jack; siblings, Betty Acheson and Ted Willingham. She has 3 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, 1 great-great grandson and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bella Willingham; sister, Margie Howard and brother, Bill Willingham.
Evelyn was a loving wife and caring mother. Always making time for family and friends. She spent a lifetime being honest and openly showing thoughtfulness for anyone around her. Evelyn will never be forgotten and will always be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Community Bible Church, 120 E 3rd Street, in Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -