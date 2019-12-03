|
|
Synthia D Jackson
June 29, 1966 - November 25, 2019
Syndi was welcomed to heaven after her battle with cancer.
Syndi was born June 29 1966 in Moab Utah, she grew up in Eagle ID.
She attended Meridian High School class of 1984. She moved to Medford Oregon where she met her husband of 29 years.
Syndi had a smile that would light up a room and she loved waiting on people, she made many friends working as a server. She loved football especially Boise State Broncos, she loved spending time with her grand kids and her family.
Syndi is survived by her husband Steve Jackson, her children Holly Pace, Chad Kellerman & Bret Jackson. Her parents Cindy and Marvin Coleman, Rudy Quallio her brother David Quallio her sister Brenda Rothenbuhler. 5 grandchildren and 8 Nieces and Nephews
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019