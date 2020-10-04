Ted M. Kimura
May 7, 1945 - September 25, 2020
Ted Kimura, who meant so much, to so many, lost his battle with cancer, but found his way home on Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born in Caldwell, ID, May 7, 1945, but spent most of his life living and working in the Nampa area.
He was a man of few words, who had an undeniable presence and a beautiful soul.
A full obituary and tribute page can be found by following the link to Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel: https://www.nampafuneralhome.com/
.