Teddy Lee "Ted" Rush
September 21, 1943 - May 18, 2020
Teddy Lee Rush left this earth to be with his lord on May 18, 2020, after a long battle with interstitial lung disease. Ted was born on September 21, 1943, to Marge and HJ Rush in Ontario, Oregon. He had three brothers, Paul, Bill, and Jim. Ted's dad worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, so his family followed the railroad to Huntington, LaGrande, and Eugene, Oregon before settling in Nampa in 1948.
Ted graduated in 1962. He joined the Army National Guard in 1961 and entered active duty in 1962. He followed in his father's footsteps and went to work for the railroad as a conductor/brakeman in 1963. Ted married the love of his life, Georgia Woolery, on September 4, 1965. They were blessed with two daughters, Shannon and Tanya. Ted enjoyed following their sports in basketball and volleyball, and even coached their teams during their younger years.
Ted's biggest feature was his love for people and his church. He enjoyed volunteering for the St. Vincent Food Pantry, where he made many friends. He was a long-time member of Elks Lodge 1389 and NARVE. He also became quite the cat lover over the years, always bringing home a new fur baby.
Ted truly did not know a stranger. There have been so many special people in his life it would be difficult to name them all. The family is so appreciative of them, and of the dedicated care provided by his doctors, nurses and Hospice who gave so affectionately over the past 13 years.
Ted is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgia; his daughters, Shannon and Tanya (Echo); his granddaughter, Wren Irie; his brother, Jim; his sister-in-law, Sandy; his brother-in-law, Don (Rosemarie); and his fur babies, Gracie, Samson, and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Paul and Bill, and his in-laws, Ray and Florence Woolery, with whom he had a special bond.
Due to COVID-19 the family apologies that a public memorial service will not be held. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Paul's Building Fund (1515 8th St. S, Nampa, ID, 83651), to the Idaho Humane Society (4775 W. Dorman St, Boise, ID, 83705), or consider the purchase of a tree in Ted's memory. You can visit alivingtribute.org and select a national park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 24, 2020.