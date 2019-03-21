|
Terah Lin Young, 42, of Nampa (and Arizona), passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 7809 Deer Flat Rd in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at The Church and again from 10 to 10:45 at The Church prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019