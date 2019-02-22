Terry Lee Floyd

June 1, 1950 - February 16, 2019

Terry Lee Floyd passed away Saturday, February 16th at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1950 in Nampa, Idaho to Lloyd and Shirley (Dennis) Floyd.

When he was six months old the family moved to a home by the Snake River, near Marsing, Idaho. He attended the old two-room Knowlton Heights School his first four years, then moved to Marsing Schools, graduating in 1968.

He began his farming career at a young age, helping with the chores and the work on the family farm. After the death of his father he farmed on his own until poor health forced him to retire. In the late nineties Terry received the Grower of the Year award from Amalgamated Sugar Company, Nampa District (Marsing). He was very proud of that.

He loved the Owyhee Mountains, camping, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed Little League Baseball and was a pitcher on the high school baseball team.

Terry and his brothers and sister were grateful to have the river in their backyard. They caught the ugly old carp and carried them to the neighbor, Buck Miller, to feed to his caged bears.

Terry was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Floyd, his three brothers; Mike (Peggy) Floyd, Marty Floyd, and Steve Floyd, and his one sister, Donna Schultz.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28th at the American Legion Post 128 Phipps-Watson Community Center in Marsing, Idaho.