|
|
Terry Lester
November 20, 1952 - March 16, 2020
Terry Lester passed away March 16th at home. He was born in 1952 at Mercy Hospital in Nampa, Idaho to Harold & Miriam (Gundersen) Lester. He was raised on a Dairy Farm west of Nampa. He lived & worked in the Nampa area for most of his life. When he was young, he would ride his bike from the North side of Lake Lowell to the South side to visit his sister. In his youth, he was an avid motorcyclist. Terry worked in the Agricultural Community for most of his life. His job had taken him to New York, Florida, and Chile. He retired after 13 years as Field Representative for Kapa Seed Company. Terry enjoyed fishing until he said that golf messed up his life. He enjoyed playing at many of the valley's numerous golf courses. He married Tammi Crawford in 2000. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Lindsey Casco (Rene) & granddaughter Olivia. Terry is also survived by 3 siblings, sisters Marilee (Larry) Shoemaker, Cheri (Boyd) Schaffer, & brother Ron (Sallie) Lester, and numerous nieces and nephews. Terry will be missed by his family and friends. Private family services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020