Terry Mayberry


1940 - 2019
Terry Mayberry Obituary
Terry Mayberry
August 25, 1940 - November 16, 2019
Terry (79) passed away Saturday November 16, 2019. Terry was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in October of 2018. When she found out, she vowed that she was going to fight with all her might and made it clear that she had no intention of leaving this earth or her husband/sweetheart any time soon. She did exactly that. She fought with all her might, never uttering a complaint, right up until her very last breath. Her sweet husband Winn was right beside her every step of the way. Through countless appointments, treatments, ups and downs he was there by her side cheering her on. Hospice was called into their home on September 22, 2019. For 8 weeks the kindest hospice nurses; Lori, Vicky and Mandi helped Winn take amazing care of her.
Terry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to those who were lucky enough to know her. We will miss her smile, witt, laughter and her love. She will remain in our hearts forever.
Terry is survived by her husband of 36 years Winn; 3 children Rick Boulden, Oregon; Trina Terry (Jack) Oregon, Laura Bostock (Mike) California, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren
The family would like to thank the amazing nurses at Heart n Home Hospice of Caldwell, the many nurses at St. Alphonsus, Dr. Bobby Chawla, and Dr. Lori Gardner for the kindness and compassion that they showed her at this difficult time.
Cremation by Dakan Funeral Home, Caldwell
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
