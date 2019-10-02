|
Terry V. Smith
February 27, 1952 - September 28, 2019
Terry passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday morning, September 28th.
He was born February 27, 1952 to Frank and Gladys Smith in Parma, Idaho. Terry and his nephews were the same age and they loved to raise Cain while growing up in the Parma/Nyssa area.
Terry joined the army at the age of 19. Dad's years as an MP and his time serving in Germany were some of his fondest memories. He told wonderful stories of the sights he saw and the shenanigans he and his buddies enjoyed in those years. After being honorably discharged in 1974, Terry moved around a bit before settling in Oreana, Idaho to be near his mother and stepfather. It was at that time he began a lifelong career in agriculture.
On Christmas Day 1974 Terry was introduced to Teresa Driskell and her one year old daughter, Tara. It only took two weeks for him to know he wanted the two of them as his family and he asked Teresa to marry him. Mom knew she'd found her Mr. Right and said yes. They married on May 16, 1975 and one year later they became a family of four with the birth of their daughter, Tanya. Terry loved Tara as his own and made it official by legally adopting her in 1977.
Also, in 1977 Terry and family moved to Rim Road, south of Nampa, Idaho when Terry was lucky enough to become the farm manager for Herke and Ita Stam. Dad loved the Stam family and loved living in the Dry Lake area. It was the perfect place for him and a perfect place to raise his family. Terry was a master at all things farm related and truly enjoyed his job.
In 1994 Terry found a whole new form of true love when his daughter Tanya gave birth to the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Saddie Jo. That love doubled in 2000 when Tanya blessed Terry with a grandson, Terran Jerome. He found great joy in being Grandpa to his grandchildren.
In 2005 Terry and Teresa moved to Caldwell, Idaho. Dad loved to raise a garden complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and corn, so the new home had to have plenty of space for these things. Another requirement for this new home was to have the room to cook incredible meals for his family. Dad loved to cook and large family dinners were had on a regular basis.
Terry's other passion was all things outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Nothing made him happier than standing on the banks of the Little Salmon River reeling in huge steelhead, or hunting for deer and elk in the Owyhee mountains. To Dad there was nothing better than the hunting trips every October with his family and his best friends, Randy and Vita Brown. Sitting around the campfire with those he loved was where Dad felt the most at home. This was a passion Terry passed on to his children and grandchildren, something we will always be grateful for.
In 2016 Terry was once again blessed with an addition to his family with the birth of his great granddaughter, Jazmyn Denise. Jazmyn breathed new life into her grandpa and brought him joy beyond measure.
Terry is survived by his wife Teresa, his daughter Tara (wife Lori), daughter Tanya, granddaughter Saddie (husband Chris), grandson Terran, great granddaughter Jazmyn, sister Verleen, brother Delmar, brother in law Glenn (wife Terrie), brother in law Bud, and numerous other much-loved extended family members.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, father Franklin, stepfather Jim, sister Naomi, brother Roy, brother Duane, and sister Peggy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, October 5th at the home of Terry and Teresa: 3805 S. 10th Ave. Caldwell, Idaho 83605. In lieu of flowers please donate in Dad's honor to the . Please join us in sharing memories of this amazing man.
Catch the big one, Dad! We love you!
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019