|
|
Thelma Ruth (Kennedy) Robbins
09/19/1935 - 10/31/2019
Thelma is survived by her husband, George Robbins Jr, her children: Richard Kennedy (Grace), Tami Crutchfield (Wade), Jacquie Kennedy-King (Diana), Lisa Kennedy-Clegg (Reggie), and Lori Kennedy-Dickson (Howard). Step-Children: Beth Grimes (Bobby), George G. Robbins, Robert Robbins, as well as, 13 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren. Thelma was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Franklin D. Kennedy and one daughter, Ronda Kennedy-Clegg (Morris).
Celebration of Life Service will be November 30th 2019,
11:00 AM, at Nampa Church of God of Prophecy, 11535 Smith Avenue, Nampa, ID 83651
For more details, please follow this link: https://www.allvalleycremation.com/obituaries/Thelma-Robbins-6/
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019