|
|
Theodore (Ted) W. Baird, MD
July 23, 1928 - July 17, 2019
Theodore (Ted) William Baird, 90, of Caldwell, Idaho, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.Ted was born July 23, 1928, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, the son of Robert and Bertha Baird.
Ted attended Belle Fourche High School, where he excelled at sports including football, track and basketball, graduating in 1946. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Colorado College in 1950 and was immediately drafted into the army, stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas, until 1952. He began his medical education at University of South Dakota and completed it at the University of Washington, graduating in 1957.
He met his wife, Marie Fugate, in Seattle, where she was teaching music. They enjoyed 62 years together.
After his internship at Los Angeles County Harbor General Hospital, Ted served in the Army as a Captain until 1961, when he moved to Long Beach, California, to practice family medicine. In 1984, he and Marie moved to Caldwell, Idaho, where he practiced family medicine with Caldwell Family Medical Clinic (now part of St. Alphonsus Medical Group) for 21 years. He is remembered by the Long Beach and Caldwell communities as a caring doctor and friend.
He was a renaissance man, enjoying many hobbies and pursuits over the years: singing in several church and community choirs, playing his tuba in the Caldwell Centennial Band and the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band, handball, learning Latin, reading and reciting poetry, tying flies for fly fishing, baking bread, solving crossword puzzles and looking up topics of interest in dictionaries, encyclopedias and all manner of printed reference books.
Most of all, he loved being with his family, taking pictures and videos of family gatherings and grandchildren's sports and other activities. He was a true gentleman, who influenced his children and grandchildren to be loyal and hard-working.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stanley and sister Emma Lou.
Ted is survived by his wife, Marie, his children, Laurie Baird McElroy (Kevin), and Theodore William Baird Jr. (Hedy), grandchildren, William McElroy (Sarah), Mark McElroy (fiancee Tiffany), Amy Burkhardt (Nicholas), Allison McElroy and Tate Baird, and great grandchildren Carmen McElroy and Theodore Burkhardt. He is also survived by brothers Bob Baird and Jim Baird, nephews Bob and Mark Baird (Stanley), Bruce and Kevin Baird (Bob), Jeff Baird (Jim) and niece Allison Baird Carlson (Jim).
Cremation is under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. A celebration of his life will be held in the fall at the family home in Caldwell. The family thanks all the wonderful caregivers at Edgewood Spring Creek Meridian and All Care Hospice who lovingly tended to his needs.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel. com
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Caldwell Centennial Band or the Belle Fourche South Dakota Cowboy Band or a .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 28, 2019