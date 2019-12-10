|
|
Theodore "Ted" Frederick Bracke
March 30 1928 - December 2 2019
Theodore "Ted" Frederick Bracke passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Melba.
Ted was born March 30, 1928 in Arlington Heights, IL to Philip and Ruth Bracke. Young Ted embraced life, selling papers on the downtown Chicago street corners, sneaking into Wrigley field to catch a baseball game, summering at a friend's where he could help with their horses, and visiting a sick friend late on the night before he was to leave for the service. This visit resulted in a car wreck, costing him his opportunity to follow his brothers into the military. The incident changed the trajectory of his life.
Forever a fan of the Chicago bears, he continued lifting weights, playing football, working as an apprentice bricklayer, and keeping his eye westward where cowboys, mountains and football called him. In 1952 he walked onto the field of the Idaho State College Bengal Football Team. He played left tackle during those golden years when Idaho State experienced its first untied and undefeated season in 1952 and again 1957. In that time, the team brought home four conference championships. Ted is listed on ISU's All-Time Football Roster for 1953.
Ted's German Shepherd, Queenie, went everywhere with him. Queenie moved from Chicago into the TKE house with Ted, where she was an 'honored' member of the fraternity. Ted was never without a dog by his side; his friend Shaq lay next to him when he passed.
Ted enjoyed the Tetons, hunting and fishing, horseback riding, football, wrestling and boxing. He also enjoyed writing and sketching. But nothing moved him like the pretty girl from Hailey he met in Pocatello. Claire Elaine Reimers was his defining moment - the sunrise that promised his future. It wasn't long before he asked her to meet him under the tree in the middle of the campus square, and on one knee he went. She said yes and on June 9, 1957, their adventure began.
Following their wedding the couple moved to Jerome, where they both taught school. Enamored with Idaho's Long Valley, they moved to Cascade in 1958. Ted worked as a coach and teacher. In the mid-60s a two-year hiatus took him to Linfield College in McMinnville, OR for graduate school while he also taught and coached at Amity High School. The next year he worked as the Principal in Hailey, ID. After that, Ted and Claire were delighted to return to Cascade, where Ted continued coaching football and teaching for approximately 20 years.
In Cascade, Ted lived his dream. Ted taught English, Language Arts and History, coached football and wrestling, and made many dear friends. Fall in Cascade resounded with the sounds of Coach Bracke challenging the Ramblers to dig deeper, push harder, run faster, be smarter! Those same Ramblers and more attended Mr. Bracke's classes, learning to diagram sentences and how to apply US history to their daily lives. His passion for coaching translated to the class room - he was committed to helping youngsters become the best they could be.
They filled their beautiful log home on Clear Creek with four children: Marsha, Shannon, Mike and Ted Jr. Their lives featured school and church, athletics and horses, treasured summers and cold busy winters. Milking the family cow "Blackie" at 4 in the morning and again at 7 at night. Picnics on the lake and rodeos at the fairgrounds. Cutting wood, hauling hay, traipsing up the mountain for a chance at a buck or heading back into town for the second practice of the day. The stuff life is made of. The stuff of family.
Ted and Claire were active members of the Cascade Community Christian Church and the Donnelly Bible Church.
Just when they officially made it to 'empty nest,' tragedy struck. In 1986, cancer took Claire. Ted found himself on his own.
His compass lost, Ted retired from teaching, sold real estate, traveled the country by motorcycle, involved himself in the activities of his grown children and grandchildren. He bought a house overlooking Lake Cascade, explored the Owyhee County frontier, nestled into a cabin on top of Horseshoe Bend hill, and settled in Melba. He always sacrificed his own well-being to take care of others.
Pinochle at the Melba Senior Center became a part of his favorite routine. There he found another of his life's greatest blessings. For nine years now Barbara McDorman has been his inspiration and his joy, his partner and his friend, her family his family. Barbara embodied the warm glow of the sunset in his waning years.
On December 2, 2019, Ted Bracke died of natural causes in the home he shared with Barbara. He is preceded in death by his wife Claire Elaine Bracke, parents Philip and Ruth Bracke, and brothers Richard and George. He is survived by the lovely Barbara McDorman and his four children: Marsha Hill (Steve), Shannon Morris (Brett), Mike Bracke (Lisa) and Ted Bracke. He leaves 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren to pursue their own unique dreams.
Ted's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. mountain time at the Cascade High School Old Gymnasium (209 S School Street, Cascade, ID). A private family burial will occur later at Margaret Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends memorialize Ted through donations to the Cascade High School athletics program. Make checks payable to: Cascade Schools 422-Athletics. Mail checks to Cascade School District #422, PO Box 291, Cascade, ID 83611, or leave them in the corresponding receptacle at his life's celebration. Please write "Coach Bracke" in the notes line.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019