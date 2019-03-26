Therman Thomas Boston

July 1, 1926 - March 22, 2019

Therman Thomas Boston, 92 years old, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family. He died from natural causes.

Therman was born July 1, 1926 in Center, Kentucky. Therman was preceded in death by his parents Henry Marcum and Tina Elizabeth Boston, two daughters who died at birth, siblings; William A. Boston, Lola Louise Remarklus, Mary Helen Hoffbauer and twin brother Herman Boston.

Therman resided in Nampa, Idaho since 1927 and attended Nampa schools. As a young boy he and his twin brother Herman were climbing trees at their Nampa home. Therman fell out of the tree and broke both arms. He and his brother Herman were mischievous twins.

During WWII, Therman and his twin brother served their country as ship mates aboard the USS Pocomoke. They were honorably discharged June 14, 1946.

Soon after returning home from the Navy, he met the love of his life at a 4th of July dance in McCall Idaho. After a whirlwind romance, Therman and Carol married December 10, 1949. They acquired a shell of a house, moved in and finished it together, as they could afford to. One of their dreams was to start a family.

In building a life together, Therman worked full time for the Pacific Fruit Express (PFE) Railroad. During his off hours he and Carol were raising four girls, assisting in the caring of his declining father while building a home, handling three rentals, gardening and raising farm animals. This was before purchasing acreage near Nampa in 1973 to continue living their country life style. Therman retired from the railroad in 1986. They sold the farm in 2005 and moved to their beautiful new home in October 2006.

Therman and Carol were active members of the Elk's and enjoyed dancing with friends and family for years. After he could not dance anymore, one of his greatest joys was playing cards with friends and family.

Therman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol Contreras Boston; daughters: Debbie Baldwin of Nampa, Dori Noyes (Quint) of Wyoming, Dalana Tuckness (Lonnie) of Payette and Dawn Weaver (Greg) of Notus. They also have eight grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and following in Therman's legacy he was blessed with a set of twin (boys) great-great grandchildren in 2018.

The viewing and the funeral will be at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. The viewing will be on Thursday the 28th of March from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. with a grave side service following at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Reception will follow at the Elks Lodge at approximately 12:00 p.m. in downtown Nampa.

Flowers may be sent, or in lieu of, memorial contributions may be made to the Nampa Elks.

The family would like to thank everyone for the food and cards. A sincere thank you to the Heart & Home Hospice staff, Best Home Care staff and Home Instead staff for keeping Therman comfortable in these recent months.