Thomas Raymond Corbet
March 12, 1953 - October 4, 2019
Thomas Raymond Corbet was born on March 12, 1953. He passed away from natural causes on October 4, 2019. He was born to Norm and Marie Corbet in Long Beach, CA. He joined brother Mike and little sister Lisa came later. He grew up on the beaches of California. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1970. In 1971 he went to the University of Idaho hoping to major in forestry. At that very same time his family moved to Donnelly, ID. He then quit school. His father purchased the Texaco Station in Donnelly and Tom moved there to help. He, his dad and his brother helped to build a cabin that still stands today.
At this time, he was employed with Smith-Kangas surveying company. He worked there many years surveying the many subdivisions in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade area. He traveled to Montana to survey, extensively doing mining claims. Many great stories came from those years.
He spent his spare time skiing, fishing, camping and riding his motocross bike in the hills of McCall. These years brought him many fond memories and were known as some of the best years of his life. At age 25, Valentine's Day 1978 he came off the ski hill and stopped by Lardos, like every other winter day. Meeting for beers with Rand Hart (his future brother-in-law) he was introduced to Leslie Ann Batt. He ignored her at first and she fell head over heels for him, mainly for his sense of humor. He fell in love with her that same night. During a long distance 6 months of dating while Tom was showing Leslie the back roads, back lakes, logging roads that went nowhere and the best fishing spots of McCall, they were inseparable. They eloped on August 20, 1978 to Lake Tahoe, NV. She talked him into becoming a flatlander and continued to work at Smith-Kangas in Boise. Weekends were still spent at her parent's condo in McCall fishing and going to Lardos.
In June 1979, they were blessed with a daughter, Lindsey Nicole. She had her daddy's heart immediately and he doted on her. Walking around he would sing funny songs he made up for her. He had many cute names for her, but his favorite was Lindsey Binsey. He was so proud of her and loved her deeply. She married Josh Love in 1999 and they gave him two grandsons Jace and Rylan. He never missed any activity they were in regardless of where it was or how busy he was. Family was everything. If you knew Tom, you knew his family.
March of 1982 a son was born, Jacob Thomas. He was so happy to have his son. He had one of both and in his eyes, they were perfect! He followed Jake in all his many sports he participated in. In all 12 years, he never missed one game. Jake married Suzy Hamner in 2015 and was blessed with Hannah and Maddy and later baby, Brenden. Jake joined the railroad in 2011 and Tom was so proud of him and his work ethic. He loved to talk about Jake's career.
Tom and Leslie moved from Boise back to Wilder in 1981 at the suggestion of Leslies dad, Phil. Phil wanted Tom to come out and farm for him. Tom didn't plan on staying but soon learned he loved the ground, loved the process and talked with God while irrigating. He ended up staying for his lifetime and found his true passion in farming. His children have many fond memories of walking the ditch bank with him, changing water or riding with him in the combine.
Besides family and farming his other passion was racquetball that he played almost daily at the club up until this spring. The stories of those games and the bruises he came home with were a highlight of his day. A special thank you to Ryan Buhler and John Deroin, he enjoyed their competitive games and friendship immensely.
He loved his kids, grandkids and wife more than anything in this world. He was the family rock. He and his wife separated in 2008 but they lived within 10 miles of each other, remained best friends and their love grew stronger. They continued to do everything together. As a last gift to wife, he took her and Rolex to the Oregon coast. His family will miss him more than words can say.
He was a humble, kind-hearted, hard-headed, hard-working, ethical man wrapped in a gruff exterior. He was always on the side of the underdog. He had a quick wit, a funny smile and a touch of sarcasm and he always thought he was being clever. He usually was.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Leslie Ann. His daughter Lindsey (Josh Love), his son Jake Corbet (Suzy), his grandchildren Jace and Rylan Love and Hannah and Maddy Schelling and baby Brenden Schelling. His sister Lisa. His father-in-law Philip E. Batt and wife Francee. His brother-in-law Bill Batt and wife Cathy. His sister-in-law Rebecca Batt. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother and father, his brother Mike, his mother-in-law Jacque and his brother-in-law and lifelong friend Rand Hart.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 11th at 10:00 AM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale with graveside services in Wilder to follow. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
