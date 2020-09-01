1/1
Thomas Edmark
Thomas Linder Edmark
February 22, 1929 - August 22, 2020
Thomas Linder "Tom" Edmark
Tom passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 22nd, 2020.
He was born February 22, 1929 to KW and Olga Edmark of Nampa Idaho.
Tom attended Nampa High School and Graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Business in 1951. While at the University he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Tom met his future wife, Helen Daniels of Malad Idaho, whom he married in 1952. That same year he shipped out to Korea where he served as a Capitan in the US Air Force.
In 1954 Tom opened Edmark Motors in Caldwell where he was a successful new car dealer. Tom was a long-time member of the Caldwell Elks lodge, and an avid golfer. In 1999 Tom sold his new car franchises and created a highly successful commercial property development company.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, William and David Edmark.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Helen, two daughters Sharon Ayres (Richard) and Jane Gerber (Richard), a Grand Daughter Katrina Maxfield (Tyler) and two Great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Heart and Home Hospice of Caldwell for their loving care and professional support through this difficult time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
