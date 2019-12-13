|
|
Thomas Brad Tittensor
5/31/1944 - 12/8/2019
Brad Tittensor passed away at his home on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years MaryLou, son Travis (Christina), grandchildren Tabby and Rylan, sister Janet Smith of Tujunga CA, nieces and nephew Kim, Traci and Bryan all of southern California.
Brad was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed. He was a devoted husband who served his wife selflessly. His love of golf gave him the opportunity to develop some great friendships. He was very generous and always willing to help with any situation. He also loved his family very much and enjoyed the time he had with them. He recently gave his life to the Lord and was baptized into his kingdom where he is now without pain.
Brad will be cremated and services will be held in the Spring time, date TBD.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019