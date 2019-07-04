Timothy Scott Haskell

1965 - 2019

Timothy Scott Haskell passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born on April 17, 1965 in North Hollywood, California. He moved with his family to Idaho in 1979 residing in Nampa. Scott graduated from Nampa High School in 1983 and then attended Boise State University, graduating with a degree in Business and Marketing.

Scott or Scotty to his friends and Pappa Scott to his two grandsons, was always ambitious and self-motivated. While in college, he started a lawn mowing business and even owned a hot dog stand for a brief time. He then went to work at Albertsons where he was employed for nearly 30 years. He started with the night shift freight crew at the Nampa store and worked his way to a day job in the produce department, where he learned to like vegetables. He spent a number of years as the assistant produce manager at the Boise Broadway store until being accepted into a training program for Buyers. This is where he found his calling. He also spent two years in Jacksonville, Florida working at Winn-Dixie and then returned to Boise with Albertsons LLC. His last position was as a General Merchandise Buyer at the Meridian Sundries Distribution Center. Scott was very appreciative of his time at Albertsons and valued the many friends that he made there over the years.

Though work was important to him, it was also a means to enable him to do the things he loved. First and foremost was spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud of his daughter, Karlie, and his two grandsons, Zack and Jack. He never missed one of Zack's baseball games, if he could help it. He celebrated every birthday and holiday and was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His generosity and ever-present smile and laugh brightened and encouraged everyone and will be missed by all of us.

Scott loved to drive his classic Cadillac Eldorado, his Mercedes 500SL convertible, and his ski boat. His hobbies included skiing, golf, camping, hiking, traveling, and concert going. Notable were his trips to the Super bowl, The Final Four, NASCAR races, golf at Pebble Beach, The Masters Tournament, his buddy trips to Las Vegas every year, and too many concerts to mention. He led a full and amazing life enriched by his many friends.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Karlie (Ryan) Chu, his grandsons, Zackary and Jackson Chu, his parents, Tim and Bonnie Haskell, his brother, Chris Haskell, his sister, Lori (Mark) Rainboth-Owen, his nieces and nephew, Ashli (Cole) Nelson, Shauni (Kyle) Holcomb, Emily (Cole) Maupin, and Jared Rainboth, as well as his great nieces and nephews, Anzley, Kace, and Jolee Nelson and Paisley, Blakely, and Trakket Holcomb.

A celebration of Scott's life will be held for his friends and family on Saturday, July 13th from 1-4 pm at BanBury Golf Club. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boise State University, the Idaho Botanical Garden, or Bogus Basin. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 4, 2019