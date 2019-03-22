Timothy D. Nelson

September 27, 1968 - March 16, 2019

Timothy, 50, a resident of Stayton, OR passed away at his father's house, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Tim was born September 27, 1968 in Stayton, OR living there until age 8. In 1976 Tim moved to Caldwell, ID living there until age 12, followed by a move to Nampa, ID remaining there through high school, graduating as a Bulldog in 1987. Moving to California shortly after high school, Tim resided in various parts of California excelling in the Construction industry and working with his father for the next 25 years. In 2014 Tim moved to Stayton, OR to live with his father, and continuing his legacy in the Construction Industry. Tim is survived by his daughter: Bobbi Lynn Nelson, son: Joshua Albert Nelson, father: Robert C Nelson Jr., mother: Charlotte Jane Nelson, sisters: Christina Marie Cova and Corina Kay Pasa, and brother: Brent Johnson. Tim's family will be hosting a service to celebrate Tim's life Saturday March 23rd at 4pm at the Odd Fellows Masonic Hall, located at 122 N. 3rd Ave. Stayton, OR. We hope you'll join us in celebrating such a wonderful son, brother, father, and friend. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.