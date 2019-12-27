|
Timothy "Tim" Lee Nielsen
December 21, 1939 - December 19, 2019
Timothy "Tim" Lee Nielsen, 79, of Caldwell, unexpectedly left his earthly golf course to play in Heaven's league of Angels, having passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Tim was born on December 21, 1939 in a remodeled chicken coop in Mercer Utah, to Ann (Godnick) and Burt Nielsen, the third of six children. Family lore has it that Tim was born swinging a golf club- just ask the guys at Purple Sage and Fairview Golf Courses. Tim attended schools in Filer, ID where he met and married Lois Glenda Stanger in 1958. Together they had five children, Tim, Rocky, Kirk, Tammera, and Michelle.
In 1965, the family moved to Caldwell where Tim worked for Red Steer Restaurants. This experience gave Tim the incentive to open his own restaurant and in 1969, he purchased Gem in and Out, a now iconic landmark on Caldwell Blvd. In 1981 Tim sold the drive in to his son Tim, who has successfully continued to run the family business.
Aside from Tim's love of family he had a passion for a variety of sports. His first and greatest love was golf, but a close second was fishing. He also enjoyed sharing his love of hunting, swimming, water skiing, riding motorcycles and camping with his children. Together they had many memorable and some unmentionable experiences.
Tim met Christie (Diener) while two stepping at his favorite honky tonk, the Rockin' Rodeo in Boise. They married in 1998 and have been dancing together ever since.
Tim is survived and loved by his wife Christie; siblings, Dennis (Marlene), Janet Herd (Jim), Kenneth, and sister- in-law Dixielee Nielsen; his children, Timothy (Shari), Tammera Gorringe (Brad), and Michelle Wright (Matt); his grandchildren, Max, Xam, and Galixi Gorringe, Kellen Wright: great grandchildren, Rya, Nikalee, and Ryat Gorringe; his beloved pack of Chihuahuas, Penny, Fancy, Twiggy and numerous friends and gang of golfing buddies. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Eddie and Doug and sons Kirk and Rocky.
There will be a viewing at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM. A Celebration of Life Service for Tim will be held at 11 AM at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019