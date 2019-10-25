Home

Cathedral of the Rockies Methodist Church
717 N 11th St
Boise, ID 83702
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Rockies
Boise, ID
Timothy "Shane" Pierce. 58 from Idaho City, ID. Shane owned and operated "All Around Glass," an honest company, well respected by the community. Shane was adventurous and loved the outdoors, whether exploring on the 4-wheeler or shoveling snow. Shane had a huge, loving heart as well as a big love for ice cream!! Shane leaves behind his forever-loving girlfriend, Juanita Ramos, whose family loved him as their own. He was loved as a grandfather by Adrian and Nick, loved like a father by Melissa Ramos and Crystal Lumbreras (husband Tommy), and dearly loved by Auntie Beatrice Mendez and the rest of Juanita's family. Shane will be missed by all of us and will never be forgotten! WE LOVE YOU, SHANE PIERCE!! Celebration of Life to be held at Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, October 26, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
