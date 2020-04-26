|
Timothy Earl Warden
April 5, 1953 - March 29, 2020
Timothy (Tim) Earl Warden, age 66, died on Sunday March 29, 2020 after suffering a heart attack two days earlier. Tim was born April 5, 1953 to John and Myra Warden the second of four children. He graduated from Payette High School in 1971. He married Karen Boblett in 1980.
He was a larger than life man and his daughters could not have asked for a better dad. He focused his attention on being a good husband and father, and helping people in many ways in his duties as an elder in the Payette and Ontario congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses.
One of the privileges he had for over 20 years was going to the prison in Ontario to conduct Bible based meetings with inmates that wanted to benefit from the guidance that the Bible provides. Tim loved to be able to help these men learn how they could live a better life currently and later when they would be released. He made great friendships with the men he met there. They knew he was having a lot of issues and pain from a horrible injury and when someone asked how he was doing he said "You just have to pick yourself up and keep going and stay close to Jehovah." That was Tim. He showed immense strength and determination while he endured the many sources of physical pain he had to live with for numerous years. Despite all of his many health issues he was determined to keep going.
Tim loved being in the mountains! He wished he could have a small place of his own there where he and his family could go as often as possible. He loved to bake and make yogurt. He loved gardening and making anything his creative mind could see. He loved kids. He was often seen with a little one on his shoulders or zipped up in his coat or sweat shirt. He still loved them even if they spit up on his head!
Tim was a sincere, sweet, caring person. He had a dry sense of humor and oh, how we will all miss that mischievous chuckle!!
Tim and his family looked forward to the time when Jehovah will resurrect those sleeping in death. Then God's original purpose for the earth will be fulfilled so the human family can live forever in perfect health and happiness. As part of Revelation 21:3 and 4 states: "God is with mankind.......he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Tim will never suffer pain again!
Tim was preceded in death by his parents John and Myra Warden, father-in-law Robert Boblett and his brother-in-law Don Spurling. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Carol Warden and her son Cody and his daughter Suzanne and her husband Salomon Hurtado. He is also survived by his sister Becky Spurling, brother Terry and his wife Kellie and sister Julie and her husband West Archer. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Sandy Boblett and brother-in-law Steve Boblett plus aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Depending on the length of the virus pandemic, services will be held at a later time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020