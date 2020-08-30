Timothy Earl Warden

April 5, 1953 - March 29, 2020

Timothy (Tim) Earl Warden, our loving dad, husband and brother, passed away on March 29, 2020 just as this pandemic rendered us housebound in quarantine. He died from a heart attack he suffered two days earlier. We refrained from holding a memorial service for him as we were hoping to have one in person where we could sit shoulder to shoulder and hear comforting words from Jehovah in his Word the Bible. We were hoping to share some tears, hugs and laughs as we remembered him and talked face to face with his loved ones and friends. Unfortunately it doesn't look like that will be possible in the foreseeable future. For that reason we have decided to hold a memorial for him on Zoom. It will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. MST. If you would like to join us to remember him and feel the comfort of being together virtually and listening about our future hope please feel free to send us an email at:

timwardenmemorial@outlook.com

We need to know how many will be joining so please include your name, email address and how many would be in attendance. Please feel free to share this invitation with anyone you feel would like to join.





