Tina Cecil Obituary
Tina LaVon Cecil
Tina LaVon Cecil passed away on October 8, 2019, on her birthday, in Meridian, Idaho from lung cancer. She was born to Gary Paul Utley and Gladys Dawn Enos on October 8, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tina grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and Salinas, California. She married John G. Cecil November 26, 2004 in the Oakland, California Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband; her children Ross J Winkelmann, R James Winkelmann, Elizabeth Moore, and Ernestina Moitoso; grandchildren Ezmae, Azura, Kayla, Kiara, Braeden, Ashley, and Mark. Services October 16, 2019 at 7809 Deer Flat Rd, Nampa, ID 83686 at noon. Viewing at 11.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
