Titus Maize Ponder
September 18, 2009 - December 14, 2019
On Saturday, December 14th, 2019, Titus Maize Ponder, loving son of Amber and Dustin Ponder, and resident of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away at the age of 10 years old.
Titus was an amazing little boy who was wise beyond the short 10 years he lived on Earth. Titus was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 5 years old. He fought hard, fought strong, fought proud and went into remission and finished treatment in 2018. Titus remained in remission until November 20th, 2019 where he relapsed. He bravely began his second battle against Leukemia, but ultimately passed due to a secondary infection.
His beautiful smile and compassion for the world will be greatly missed by all who met him. He touched so many lives and was affected by so many others. Titus Maize Ponder was more than a young boy battling with Leukemia, Titus was a warrior, a creator, an artist, an adventurer, an entrepreneur, a best friend and everything that a young boy should be, but with so much more.
Titus is survived by his parents, Dustin Kent and Amber (Maurice) Ponder; his grandparents, Roane and Linda Maurice, James and Karen Frans, Michael Ponder; his aunts and uncles, Andrea Bockenstette, Marla and Rusty Ambrose, Saber and David Nicodemus, Jodie and Jeremy McAbee, Brian and Brittany Ponder, Jenevra and Jonathan Anderson, Jacob Frans, and Leah Ponder; his numerous cousins; and many of his friends he had met along his life journey.
Services for Titus Maize Ponder will be held on December 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So.. We will be having a celebration of life from 1:00 to 2:45. Formal services will begin at 3:00. We would like to invite all friends, family, and strangers; anyone who has been touched by Titus' Life and Journey here on earth is welcome. No One Fights Alone and we do not want ANYONE to grieve the Loss of Titus alone. All are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-81761 where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019