Tommy Morris

Tommy Lee Morris
April 25, 1949 - June 15, 2020
Tommy Lee Morris a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away in his home June 15, 2020 with his family by his side. He fought a valiant battle against glioblastoma cancer the last two years of his life.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Homedale, Idaho (708 State Hwy 19) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Tom, the first born and only son of Daniel "Tom" and Beverly Irene Hodgson Morris, was born on April 25, 1949 in Nampa, Idaho.
He spent the early years of his childhood in Caldwell where he attended school before moving to Homedale in 1960. Once in Homedale, Tom became active in the 4H program and spent many hours helping his father on their farm. As a 3-sport athlete, he excelled in football, basketball, and track. Following graduation in the spring of 1967, he attended the University of Idaho before returning to Homedale to work with his father in the farm implement business.
In 1971 Tom married his high school sweetheart Jo Ann Bell. Their family grew to include four children Darin, Jeness, Kellen, and Taci. They created a lovely home setting where they would raise their children in the Homedale community on the banks of the Snake River where they currently reside.
Upon the corporate closing of the family's International Harvester franchise, Tom and his father opened their own farm implement business, T.M. Farm Supply. This afforded Tom the opportunity to use his innate ability to repair all types of equipment, large or small. Tom then transitioned to his most recent employment with the US Postal Service as a rural carrier in Nampa. He remained a dedicated postal employee until his retirement upon his cancer diagnosis.
In his early childhood, Tom enjoyed camping and fishing with his family in the Idaho mountains where he developed his love for nature and animals. Later in life he enjoyed spending his free time attending sporting events, especially those of his children, gardening, and keeping his home setting in park-like condition. He liked traveling with his family, especially to Cascade, Yellowstone National Park and the Oregon Coast where he enjoyed quiet time on the beach. Tom's love for animals continued throughout his life, and his home along the river provided the perfect place for wildlife viewing.
As an active member of his community, he served in the capacity as an ambulance driver, EMT, and member of the Jaycees. He spent 18 years of dedicated service as a volunteer on the Homedale Ambulance crew, following in his father's footsteps, a founding member of the then volunteer ambulance service.
As a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tom served in various positions in the church. He also loved to participate and help at church service projects.
The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful health care professionals who provided such incredible care to Tom during his medical challenges.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory may do so to the Homedale Ambulance Association or Homedale 2nd Ward Humanitarian Aid.
Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeness, his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandnephew Trevor, and many friends.
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, sons Darin and Kellen (Courtnee), daughter Taci, grandson Lachlan, sisters Ann and Linda (Dave), numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and multiple friends. Tom will be dearly missed by his loved ones, and they will forever cherish their memories of him.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.