Tre' Dion Fernandez

November 29, 1994 - February 8, 2019

Tre' Dion Fernandez was born in Nampa, Idaho on November 29, 1994, to Lisa Fernandez of Donnelly, Idaho and David Fernandez of Nampa, Idaho. He was tragically taken too soon on February 8, 2019, at 24 years young.

Tre' was a very artistic soul who was passionate about not just his art but also his gaming. He had a love for music and was a big marvel fanatic with the goal of solving cold fusion. In Tre's high school years he had already accomplished so much by having his art work displayed and published in 'Celebrating Art' 2012. To a lot of people, Tre' had the shy persona, however around his brothers, sisters and family, his animated self was contagious and you couldn't help but to be reeled in. Tre' lived for the times spent with family whether it was playing rock band or just dance or enlightening us with his knowledge.

Tre' is leaving behind his mother, Lisa Fernandez; his sisters Shawntee' Dugan and Johnni Fernandez; his older brother, Anthony Fernandez; 4 nieces; step mother, Edicelda Fernandez; step sister, Elena Martinez; step brother, Richard Martinez of Nampa and many family members. He was proceeded in death with his father, David Humberto Fernandez, 48, of Nampa, Idaho and younger brother, David Aaron Taylor Fernandez, 22, of Wilder, Idaho.

A viewing will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at Wilder Cemetery, Wilder, ID. Condolences may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019