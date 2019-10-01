|
|
Velma Jean Shackelford
October 12, 1933 - September 28, 2019
Velma Jean (Phinney) Shackelford, 85, of Caldwell went to be with Jesus on September 28, 2019 at home after a valiant battle with cancer. Jesus won.
Velma was born October 12, 1933, the youngest of six children, to Walter Reynolds Phinney and Easter (Morgan) Phinney in Amity, AR. In June 1945 Velma, sister Estelle, and her parents moved to Gridley, CA. Shortly thereafter they moved to Biggs, CA where Velma completed her education, graduating as co-valedictorian from Biggs Union High School in 1951.
She then went on to attend Yuba College and graduated with an AA degree in 1953.
In the latter part of March, 1955, Velma moved to Caldwell, ID where her sister Estelle was already living. Velma attended church at Calvary Temple and it was there she met her future husband, Dr. Frank Lewis Shackelford (veterinarian), in the fall of 1959. They married August 12, 1960
Two daughters were born to the couple: Vronda and Cozette. As a family they lived in Emmett, Boise and Lewiston. When Frank retired in 1994, they moved back to Caldwell.
Velma was a meticulous bookkeeper and secretary. She did the books for their two veterinary businesses as well as the church in Caldwell.
In 1982 Velma took the H&R Block Basic Tax Course. She worked for H&R Block in Lewiston and Caldwell, retiring in 2014 at the age of 80. Velma had many clients who would specifically ask for her.
At the churches she attended, Velma was very involved, playing piano and singing. She was Ladies Auxiliary Secretary for many years with the Idaho Dist. United Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Walter Augustus (W.A.) Phinney, sister Frances Fagan, brother Jesse James Phinney and sister Estelle Tuttle.
Velma is survived by her husband Frank, daughters Vronda and Cozette and sister Ruth Partridge.
Velma will be remembered as a quiet, faithful, dependable, trustworthy little lady. She was a lovely Christian example.
Services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell at 10:30am, Thursday October 3.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019