Velma Georgianna Van Blaricom

May 29, 1936 - April 9, 2019



Velma Georgianna Van Blaricom, aka mom, grandma, grammy and Bema, passed away at home peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was born to Harvey and Jane Dumpprope on May 29, 1936 in Staples, Minnosota. She grew up the fifth of ten children often caring for her younger siblings. She met and married the love of her life, James Van Blaricom and together they raised two boys and one girl. They lived in Montana, Oregon and Georgia following power plant construction work for dad, all the while making many lifelong friends along the way. She bloomed everywhere they lived including working as a bookkeeper at their church in Carson, Washington. While living in Elberton, Georgia she went back to school to get her nursing degree. After moving back to Caldwell she worked for many years for Mercy Hospital in the Care Unit. Mom and dad also cared for disabled teens and adults in their home teaching them daily skills to live independant lives. Mom was an avid painter and painted beautiful outdoor scenes giving them away to family and friends to enjoy. She loved gardening and collecting heart shaped rocks to add amongst her flowers but her all-time favorite thing to do was bake goodies for dad and company to enjoy! Coffee was always on and treats were aplenty at their house. Mom taught us kids how to be a good person and enjoy the simple things in life. She is survived by her husband James Van Blaricom, daughter Kelly (Randy) Miller, daughter-in-law Brenda Van Blaricom and many grand children and great grand children. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sons, David Van Blaricom and Dan Van Blaricom. At her request there will be no service.