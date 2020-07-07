1/
Verla Cornwell Frans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verla Cornwell Frans
7/11/1941 - 3/21/2020
A "Celebration of Life" graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wilder Cemetery. Following the service, a picnic potluck will be held at the canopy of the Wilder City Park from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Beverages, tableware and accessories will be provided. Please bring your favorite dish and for your comfort, a lawn chair if desired. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, please practice social distancing as well as wearing a mask for your protection and the protection of others.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved