Verla Cornwell Frans

7/11/1941 - 3/21/2020

A "Celebration of Life" graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wilder Cemetery. Following the service, a picnic potluck will be held at the canopy of the Wilder City Park from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Beverages, tableware and accessories will be provided. Please bring your favorite dish and for your comfort, a lawn chair if desired. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, please practice social distancing as well as wearing a mask for your protection and the protection of others.





